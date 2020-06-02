When general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan took over the 49ers in 2017, they established an ideal set of criteria for potential draft-eligible prospects. An array of attributes are evaluated, from off-the-field character to football IQ.

49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters recently told The Athletic's Matt Barrows that fifth-round pick Colton McKivitz was one of around 15 potential draftees the team deemed worthy of this "gold helmet" designation.

"Gold helmet is not something we give out a lot," Peters told Barrows. "The person really has to be exemplary, really has to stand out."

[49ERS INSIDER PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]





McKivitz is a unique personality to say the least, as his father became famous around the West Virginia campus for wearing various animal skins as hats at every Mountaineer game.

But he also was a National Honor Society recipient and started 47 of 50 games in his collegiate career, even earning Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year honors in 2019.

[RELATED: Trent Williams explains why 49ers were his ideal trade destination]

McKivitz has an aggressive reputation on the field, but his former offensive line coach and family friend says the 49ers couldn't be getting a better all-around person.

"You're not going to find a better human being as far as moral conduct is concerned," Brion Schiappa said. "He will never embarrass the 49ers. Ever."

San Francisco dealt with injuries across the offensive line in 2019, and will be counting on McKivitz's versatility in 2020 for depth.

How Colton McKivitz earned 49ers' prized 'gold helmet' before NFL draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area