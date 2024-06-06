Colton Hood chose Colorado football's family atmosphere over starting role at Auburn

Auburn Tigers cornerback Colton Hood (24) warms up before the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in November.

Colton Hood was in the midst of an impressive spring football camp at Auburn when the opportunity to fulfill a childhood dream became available.

After playing in just four games for the Tigers last season as a true freshman, the 6-foot, 195-pound cornerback worked his way up the depth chart and was expected to be a significant contributor to the team's secondary this fall.

When Hood entered the transfer portal on April 23, however, he became arguably the most impactful departure for Auburn due to his high upside.

"I had a really good spring (at Auburn)," Hood told the Coloradoan. "I was actually in the starting rotation at corner. The confidence I got (last season), I just pushed it over to the spring and I was just playing really good ball."

Don't just take Hood's word for it. On3's national recruiting analyst Phillip Dukes believes that Hood was slated for a major role in 2024.

"Colton Hood is a sleeper," Dukes told the Coloradoan. "He was going to be the third cornerback at Auburn and a lot of people thought he should've been starting over some really good talent. Auburn has two NFL corners and he was right in that mix.

"He probably had the best spring of any defensive back at Auburn."

So why leave guaranteed playing time at an SEC program like Auburn on the table?

To play alongside family.

Hood committed to Colorado on the same day (April 28) as his younger brother, Brandon, a Class of 2024 recruit who had previously signed with Georgia as a preferred walk-on. Their cousin, Trent, committed to the Buffaloes nearly three weeks later.

"I wanted to play with my brothers, Brandon and Trent, that was a really big thing for me," Colton said. "We always dreamed of that growing up, playing on the same college team. When that opportunity presented itself, I couldn't pass that up."

There are now six sets of brothers on the Colorado football team: Brandon and Colton Hood, Kaleb and Kole Mathis, Chidozie and Chijioke Nwankwo, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, Jaylen and LaJohntay Wester and Destin and Keaton Wade.

Colton has only been in Boulder since May 22, but says the family atmosphere within the program is "real."

"I know a lot of people on the internet talk about how we have all these transfers and how we're not going to be tight and close-knit," Colton said. "But when I came in, I felt welcomed by all the guys. We all bond, the DB room, the receivers, everybody's been great and it's been a great experience so far."

In addition to the family atmosphere at Colorado, Colton was also drawn to the idea of learning from arguably the best two-way player in NFL history: Deion Sanders.

Colton was a two-way star himself at Eagles Landing Christian Academy in McDonough, Georgia. As a senior, he racked up 1,112 yards of total offense (647 receiving, 279 passing and 186 rushing) and 13 touchdowns to go along with 40 tackles and three interceptions on defense.

"I can do it all," Colton said. "I can play press, play off, play zone and I can play offense, too, at a high level. I've been playing offense my whole life so just knowing what the QB is looking at and what he's reading before a play really helps me with my IQ.

"How the receiver comes off the ball, his tempo, his split, how close he is to the sideline, things of that nature help me a lot."

His high football IQ on both sides of the ball makes him a versatile chess piece for Deion Sanders. The past experience at receiver also gives Colton an edge at cornerback.

"He just finds the ball very well," Auburn cornerback Keionte Scott said of Colton on March 28. "I feel like it's a lot of the receiver he played in high school. We've all watched each other's tapes, so he was a very good receiver and I feel like he transfers that into his DB play. Being able to find the ball is something he excels in, so if that ball's in the air, everybody knows Colton Hood has a shot at taking it away."

The 2023 Music City Bowl was one of the four games Colton appeared in last season for Auburn. He played 33 snaps in a bowl-game setting and that valuable experience was a turning point in his development.

"Just getting game experience in that bowl game, I feel like it gave me a lot more confidence," Colton said. "I was like, 'dang, I really can play with these guys. Not even just play with them, but dominate.'

"I plan to come here (Colorado) and do the same thing, dominate, and just be the best player and best version of myself."

Colton will compete for playing time right away at a cornerback position that features projected first-round draft pick Travis Hunter, DJ McKinney (Oklahoma State transfer), Preston Hodge (Liberty transfer), Ivan Yates (Furman transfer) and others.

For a Colorado defense that allowed 276.9 passing yards last season (third worst in Pac-12), new faces in the secondary are a welcomed addition.

"We're going to be really good in the back end with all those guys including myself," Colton said. "I feel like we're going to dominate some offenses this year."

Colton said he believes the Buffs are capable of winning the Big 12 championship this season in the program's return to the conference. Individually, the redshirt freshman with four years of eligibility left wants to be an All-American and win the Jim Thorpe Award — given to the top defensive back in college football — something Deion Sanders did back in 1988.

Before any of it can happen, the work must be put in first. Colton is no stranger to that.

"Actually, we were just in here working out, getting some extra work in before tomorrow, me, RJ (Johnson), Brandon and Trent," Colton said around 8:30 p.m. MT on Tuesday night. "We're just out here trying to get better and get right for the season, you know, getting that extra in. If you do what everybody else is doing, you'll be the same as everybody else.

"We just want to be great. That's what it is."

