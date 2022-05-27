Colton Herta OK after terrifying airborne wreck in final Indy 500 practice on Carb Day

INDIANAPOLIS — Colton Herta was uninjured and walked away after his car flipped over in a scary crash Friday during final practice for the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Andretti Autosport driver, who won the GMR Grand Prix two weeks ago at IMS, lost control of his No. 26 Dallara-Honda while exiting Turn 1 with 25 minutes left in the Carb Day session. After making right-rear contact with the SAFER barrier, the front of the car went airborne and landed upside down.

“We’re all good,” Herta radioed his team even before the car came to a stop after sliding for a few hundred feet down the chute between the first two turns.

Herta’s father, Bryan, talked him through waiting on the AMR safety team, which arrived last than 10 seconds after the car came to rest while upside down.

Colton Herta AIRBORNE! Herta winds up upside down in this crash during #CarbDay practice for the #Indy500. He has been medically cleared. pic.twitter.com/SPHC735E7F — #Indy500 on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 27, 2022

“Everybody’s backing down you’re safe now,” Bryan Herta radioed. “Just wait for safety to get here. Just stay strapped in. Safety is here now. Just stay strapped in. Don’t unstrap, you’ll fall out the bottom.”

“Yep, copy,” Colton Herta said. “Sorry about that.”

It was the first major crash at IMS in which a car landed upside down since the advent of the aeroscreen, the cockpit safety device that was introduced to the NTT IndyCar Series two years ago.

“Yeah, a little bit of sadness for that race car,” Herta told NBC Sports’ Dave Burns. “It sucks. It seemed like it was OK. We were really loose that whole session. I think I was just going a little bit too fast for that corner. Wiggled and the air got underneath it. But yeah, I’m all good. I’m fine.

“Thankful for a lot of things. I guess the aeroscreen is part of that. But more so the AMR safety crew and the durability of the sidepods and all the side structure of the cars because that was a big hit from the side. And yeah for the safety crews, they were very fast to flip me back over.”

Dr. Geoffrey Billows, the IndyCar director of medical services, said Herta had been cleared to driver after “passing an initial concussion screen with flying colors.”

Though Herta was fine, his car wasn’t. NBC Sports pit reporter Kevin Lee said the team would prepare a backup with parts salvaged from the wrecked vehicle.

“I think we were loose because it just rained, and the track was green,” said Herta, who had qualified 27th for the 106th Indy 500. “I think the biggest thing was this session we weren’t going to make any huge revelations in the car. We weren’t going to go from a terrible car to a winning car. We might have made small steps, but it was all about just getting the last little bits of balance right. Making sure everybody is OK for pit stops and everybody is happy with how the fuel tank was.

“It was our last chance, and we did get to do a lot of that stuff, so I’m thankful for that. Yeah, I’m not too worried for the race. I think the car will be fine.”

