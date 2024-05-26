INDIANAPOLIS — Colton Herta’s chance of winning the 2024 Indianapolis 500 ended after wall contact at the south end of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Californian got loose in Turn 1 on Lap 86. Despite his best efforts, Herta could not maintain control of the No. 26 Andretti Global Honda, hitting the SAFER barrier at the exit of Turn 1 with the nosecone of the car.

Herta exited the car under his own power but went back into the car in the garage area after the team replaced the car’s front wing assembly as he tried to return to the race.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colton Herta crashes, ending hopes of winning the 2024 Indy 500