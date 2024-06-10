Colton Herta angry with race control's no-call: 'How that isn’t a penalty is beyond me.'

ELKHART LAKE, Wisc. – It’s been a tough month for Colton Herta.

Once the IndyCar points leader entering May with back-to-back podiums to kick off 2024, the 24-year-old Andretti Global driver has free-fallen to seventh on the heels of back-to-back-to-back races over 15 days where he felt like he had a race-winning car at his disposal.

His best finish among those? Sunday’s damage-control performance ending in sixth at Road America, a track where he has five front-row starts in seven races but just a single podium to show for it.

After another race where he felt he had a race-winning car, Colton Herta was forced to scramble from the back to try and salvage points for his hopeful championship run.

Sunday’s 55-lap race unraveled just seconds after the green flag after Herta felt he was “punted” by eventual runner-up finisher Josef Newgarden in a move race control declined to penalize — despite slapping Marcus Armstrong on the wrist for what Herta deemed to be a similar contact-inducing spin.

Moments after the start, Armstrong, fresh off his career-best IndyCar start in third, pulled onto the inside of Herta and snagged second place right behind his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate, polesitter Linus Lundqvist. Sucking up right to the back of the No. 8 Honda, Armstrong rolled too close and ran his nose into the back of Lundqvist, sending the rookie into a spin.

Herta, back in fourth after his Andretti teammate Kyle Kirkwood swung around him on the outside ahead of Turn 1, slowed just a hair as he approached the sliding CGR cars. Behind Herta, Newgarden did not. In watching the replay of the incident back, Newgarden’s No. 2 Chevy can actually be heard accelerating coming out of the exit of the corner — as would be normal — but only let off the gas a fraction of a second before sending Herta into a vicious spin.

Not long after the field was sent back to green on Lap 4, race control noted they had given Armstrong a drive-thru penalty for avoidable contact. It was notably silent on Newgarden, who trundled on after the incident in fourth — two spots better than where he rolled off the grid.

On the race broadcast, NBC booth members reasoned Newgarden wouldn’t have necessarily been able to see the spinning cars two rows ahead and slam on the brakes quick enough to avoid Herta immediately in front of him.

The Andretti driver felt differently.

“I don’t understand how it’s a penalty for Armstrong, when he takes out Lundqvist right in front of him, but I have the same thing done to me. It wasn’t even close,” Herta said on the post-race show, exasperated. “You see me slowing down, and (Newgarden) didn’t even attempt to slow down. He just dumps me.

“How that isn’t a penalty is beyond me. I don’t understand it.”

Yet to have watched a replay of the incident post-race, Newgarden was fuzzy on the specifics when asked about Herta’s frustration in the post-race news conference.

“From what I remember, I just remember everyone checking up on the exit of the corner. I sort of center-punched Colton. I hate that that most likely affected his race. I’m sure he went spinning because of it,” Newgarden said. “I don’t know why everyone checked up on the exit. I didn’t see that.

“I saw people going on the outside. I’m sure something was going on in front of him. It must have been. That’s the only thing I can remember.”

Herta’s recovery from 26th on Lap 9 up 20 spots by the checkered flag is his second such championship contention-saving performance in less than a month, dating back to the IMS road course race May 11, where he shared contact with Andretti teammate Marcus Ericsson on Lap 1, ran off into the gravel and still managed to climb back to seventh by race’s end.

To make matters worse, Herta started so far back in that race (24th) because his No. 26 Honda crew miscalculated the amount of fuel to put in his car to start qualifying, and Herta ran out of gas midway through what was likely to be a lap good enough for him to transfer into the Fast 12. After avoiding a chaotic Turn 1, he’d worked his way up into the mid-pack before the wheel-banging with Ericsson. Post-race, Herta lambasted his teammate on the post-race broadcast, though the two later made peace.

The following Indy 500 qualifying weekend, Herta finished one spot shy of advancing into the next day’s Fast 12, settling for 13th. In the race May 26, Herta quickly carved his way through the field and was comfortably running in second on Lap 86 before snapping into a spin in the south short chute, nicking his front wing on the outer wall and coming to a stop.

As he unbuckled himself and stepped out of the car to hop into the AMR safety team trucks, the NBC booth was calling for him to stay strapped in and plead for a restart, so he could drive back to the pits, have his crew throw on a new wing and continue rolling — potentially still on the lead-lap. Instead, he finished 30 laps down in 23rd.

Last weekend in Detroit, Herta led the first 33 laps from pole until a lengthy caution filled with ever-changing conditions sparked multiple stops in quick succession, sending the Andretti driver down to 10th. Moments into a restart, Herta attempted a gutsy multi-car pass and drove into the Turn 5 runoff, sparking his one-lap-down finish in 19th.

“This is just disappointing. It’s the third week in a row where our car has been so fast, and we have relatively nothing to show for it. I’m not happy with sixth place with the car we had today and the pace we had in the car,” he said on Sunday’s post-race broadcast. “I don’t know what to say. It’s just disappointing.”

When asked if he could find some solace in a points-preserving recovery that drivers like Alex Palou and Scott Dixon have been famous for in their championship seasons, Herta rebuffed the notion.

“I guess so, but I’d like to get wins rather than saying, ‘Oh, these points might matter,’” he said. “These last three weeks have just been terrible for me. I hope we can turn it around and have some sort of luck. This car’s been fast. This crew’s been good on the stops and the strategy every single place we’ve gone so far.

“So to not have a win and only a handful of podiums is disappointing in my book.”

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colton Herta calls out IndyCar race control for no-call on Josef Newgarden