Colton Cowser’s clutch homer, Cade Povich’s gem lead Orioles to 6th consecutive win, 4-2 over Braves

BALTIMORE — One swing of the bat briefly undid Cade Povich’s masterful Camden Yards coronation.

Povich was in line for the first win of his nascent big league career after twirling six scoreless innings Wednesday night, but Atlanta Braves slugger Matt Olson crushed a two-run blast off Baltimore’s bullpen in the eighth to tie the game.

Povich, the Orioles’ top pitching prospect, will have to wait for his first big league win, but Colton Cowser made sure his gem wouldn’t go to waste. The eccentric outfielder backed up his rookie teammate, coming off the bench and clobbering a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth to propel Baltimore to a 4-2 win over the Braves. The Orioles have won six straight games and are a season-high 23 games above .500.

Cowser, who entered as a defensive replacement in the top of the eighth, pounced on a first-pitch fastball from Braves reliever Joe Jiménez and deposited it 392 feet, just past the outstretched arm of center fielder Michael Harris II. As the 24-year-old neared second base and realized it was a homer, he high-stepped in excitement like a youngster hitting his first blast.

Cowser emerged this season as a near-everyday player and an American League Rookie of the Year candidate. However, he’s slumped recently with just two long balls since he was named the AL’s Rookie of the Month for his scorching-hot April. His last big fly was May 26, and by the reaction from the announced crowd of 24,122 at Oriole Park and their loud moos, it was well worth the wait.

In his first start in front of Baltimore fans, Povich was masterful, looking wise beyond his years and flummoxing Braves hitters without issuing a single walk. The Orioles youngster, aided by speedsters Cedric Mullins and Jorge Mateo providing the offense, was in line for his first win before Olson’s 420-foot shot off reliever Keegan Akin.

Povich, a top 100 prospect in Baseball America’s rankings, made his debut in Toronto last week, allowing six runs across 5 1/3 innings for what manager Brandon Hyde described as an unlucky stat line. Wednesday, his six strikeouts, zero walks and zero runs allowed on five hits accurately depicted how dominant he was — a flash of the type of pitcher the southpaw can be.

Closer Craig Kimbrel came in for the ninth and maintained his recent dominance, retiring the side in order for the 433rd save — fifth on MLB’s all-time list — of his distinguished career.

Baltimore is 45-22 and two games back of the AL East-leading New York Yankees, whose game Wednesday versus the Kansas City Royals has yet to conclude.