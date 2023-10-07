Colt McCoy vs. Sam Bradford: Revisiting the epic 2008 Texas-OU game in Red River Rivalry

The Red River Rivalry has not been short on epic quarterback battles since the turn of the century, from Chris Simms-Josh Heupel to Vince Young-Jason White to Sam Ehlinger-Baker Mayfield.

But perhaps no Texas-Oklahoma game during that span has featured a better matchup than the 2008 Red River Rivalry between Texas’ Colt McCoy and Oklahoma’s Sam Bradford.

Bradford, the No. 1 pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, won the Heisman Trophy during the 2008 season and led the Sooners to a national championship berth. McCoy, one of the Longhorns’ best QBs ever, finished second in the voting. Not only did the legendary quarterbacks face off in a game for the ages, but the game resulted in a BCS finish that become of the most controversial decisions in college football history.

Saturday’s game will mark the 15th anniversary of McCoy and Bradford duking it out at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. No. 3 Texas (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) and No. 12 Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0) will face off in one of the rivalry's most-hyped games in recent memory, both arriving undefeated for the first time since 2011 and playing their final game in the series as members of the Big 12 Conference (the matchup will continue next season when both are in the SEC).

Let's revisit the epic 2008 Red River Rivalry, what followed and where the two quarterbacks are now:

Who won 2008 Red River Rivalry?

The undefeated Longhorns and Sooners entered the Cotton Bowl ranked No. 1 and No. 5 in the country, respectively.

Oklahoma raced to 11-point leads on two occasions in the first half, but Texas stormed back to cut the deficit to 21-20 at halftime, then shot past the Sooners in the second half en route to a 45-35 victory.

McCoy completed 28 of 35 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown, adding 31 rushing yards. Bradford threw for 387 yards and five touchdowns and two interceptions on 28 of 39 passing. The matchup was the second of three between the quarterbacks, although the third and final game the next season featured Bradford leaving the game due to injury.

The game was an instant classic, with Texas battling back and stifling the Sooners’ top-ranked offense. The win vaulted the Longhorns to the No. 1 spot in national rankings and placed McCoy in the Heisman driver’s seat.

How Colt McCoy led Texas past Oklahoma's Sam Bradford

OU and Bradford came out the gates fast, capping an eight-play, 80-yard drive with a 5-yard TD pass to Manuel Johnson in under two-and-a-half minutes. Bradford hit DeMarco Murray for a 34-yard gain and tossed a 15-yard pass to Jermaine Gresham on the drive.

Texas and McCoy responded with a drive into the red zone but settled for a field goal. After some swapping of punts, Bradford gave OU a 14-3 lead on an 8-yard TD pass to Ryan Broyles early in the second quarter. Broyles caught the ball intended for Gresham after it deflected off Gresham's hands.

It looked like the rout might be on. But that's when the game got fun. The Longhorns immediately responded with a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Jordan Shipley. Oklahoma responded with a 52-yard touchdown pass from Bradford to Gresham to take a 21-10 lead. Back and forth they went.

McCoy completed 6-of-6 attempts for 62 yards on the ensuing 12-play touchdown drive, capped by a 9-yard rush to make it 21-17. The Longhorns intercepted Bradford on a deep pass intended for Broyles soon after, and McCoy made the Sooners pay with a 36-yard completion to Quan Cosby that led to a field goal just before halftime. Just like that, Texas had cut the deficit to 21-20.

The Sooners seemed to curb some Longhorns momentum by forcing a three-and-out out of halftime and scoring on Bradford's 14-yard touchdown to Johnson to take a 28-20 lead. But the shift was short-lived.

Texas and McCoy scored on four consecutive drives, with McCoy throwing a 2-yard touchdown pass to Shipley before leading a field-goal drive to make it 30-28 late in the third quarter. Bradford responded with his third touchdown pass to Johnson to take a 35-30 lead early in the fourth. But it was all in vain.

Texas' defense shut down the Sooners as McCoy reeled off efficient drives. Facing third-and-8 and trailing by five, McCoy hit Shipley for a 37-yard gain before Cody Johnson punched in a 1-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter. The Longhorns added insurance with a scoring drive highlighted by Chris Ogbonnaya's 62-yard run.

OU was stopped on downs on its penultimate drive, and Bradford threw a last-gasp interception at the end.

How did Oklahoma make the 2008 BCS National Championship by losing to Texas?

Oklahoma's loss to Texas seemed to have a triangular impact on losses among contenders in the Big 12 South, all ranked in the top 10 nationally.

OU, Texas and Texas Tech each finished the Big 12 regular season with 11-1 records and 7-1 conference records, with Oklahoma losing to Texas, Texas losing to Texas Tech and Texas Tech losing to Oklahoma.

The three programs bulldozed through numerous tiebreaker scenarios, but the Sooners eventually prevailed by the slimmest of margins on the fifth tiebreaker option as the highest-ranked team in the Bowl Championship Series rankings. (Oklahoma ranked No. 2 ahead of No. 3 Texas by just 0.0128 points). It was enough to send OU to the Big 12 Championship Game, where it demolished Missouri 65-21 to advance to face Florida in the BCS title game (the Gators won 24-14).

Did 2008 Texas-Oklahoma lead to College Football Playoff?

The decision for Oklahoma to win the Big 12 South that season placed heavy scrutiny on the viability of the BCS and was an early domino in the path toward the College Football Playoff, which launched in 2014. The computer polls favored the Sooners, despite the head-to-head result against Texas.

Where are Sam Bradford, Colt McCoy now?

Bradford retired in 2018 after eight NFL seasons with the St. Louis Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals. The Oklahoma City native has stayed out of the spotlight since his playing career ended.

Bradford passed for 19,449 yards with 103 touchdowns and 61 interceptions in his career, and even held the NFL’s single-season record for completion percentage (71.6) at one point for his efforts with the Vikings in 2016.

McCoy is currently an NFL free agent. With Kyler Murray’s knee injury for the Cardinals, the 37-year-old was expected to be Arizona’s fill-in starter this season. However, McCoy was cut just before the NFL’s first game and has yet to be signed.

A career backup drafted in the third round, McCoy has played 12 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, Washington, New York Giants and Arizona. He made 36 career starts, with his future plans unclear.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Colt McCoy vs. Sam Bradford: Revisiting epic 2008 Texas-Oklahoma game