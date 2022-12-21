Colt McCoy out, Trace McSorley to start for Cardinals

Trace McSorley will be the Cardinals’ starting quarterback for Saturday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Colt McCoy is still in the concussion protocol and will be out this week, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said today.

McSorley came in to replace McCoy after he suffered his concussion on Sunday and did not play well, going 7-for-15 for 95 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. This will be the first start of McSorley’s NFL career.

The Cardinals are down to their third-string quarterback after losing both Kyler Murray and McCoy. David Blough will be the backup to McSorley on Saturday.

