Colt McCoy tops Redskins QB depth chart ahead of Thursday's first preseason game vs Browns

The Redskins quarterback battle is heating up ahead of Thursday's first preseason game against the Cleveland Browns.

On Sunday, coach Jay Gruden released the current depth chart naming Colt McCoy QB1 followed by Case Keenum at two and Dwayne Haskins at three.

"All three of them have shown flashes of being really good and really productive and all three have shown flashes of, 'Hey, we've got to get better,'" Gruden said Sunday.

McCoy has the most experience in the Redskins' offensive system, followed by Keenum who is a veteran but new to Gruden's playbook and then the rookie Haskins who for now, is on the bottom of the depth chart.

"When it's all said and done, somebody will emerge," Gruden said.

