Colt McCoy thinks dealing with coaching change ‘stinks’

The Arizona Cardinals are looking for a new head coach and general manager after Steve Keim stepped down from his job as GM and Kliff Kingsbury was fired.

There are a lot of changes coming and that affects players, even the ones under contract for next season.

Quarterback Colt McCoy, slated to be the starting quarterback until Kyler Murray finishes his recovery from ACL surgery, is not a fan of coaching changes.

“It’s always hard because you spend so time with these guys and everyone has the same goal and everyone works hard toward it,” he said on ESPNU Radio on SiriusXM. “Sometimes it doesn’t work out, for whatever reason.

“I felt like we faced a ton of adversity as a team this year, injuries and just things that were out of our control, and we’re going to have a coaching change, and that just stinks, whether you’re a first-year player or going into Year 14 like me.”

McCoy understands it is part of football. His father was a coach and he spoke of how there were times when he was young when he would wake up and see packed suitcases on the lawn. That doesn’t make it any easier.

“As an older player, you don’t really want to go through it and I was tight with Kliff, but it’s just part of the business.”

McCoy loves the team, the organization, his teammates and he believes that with the right decisions they can be competitive in 2023.

