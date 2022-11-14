Colt McCoy sparks the Arizona Cardinals to a 27-17 win over the Rams

The Arizona Cardinals took down the defending super bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday behind an excellent performance from backup quarterback Colt McCoy.

In place of the injured Kyler Murray, McCoy shined for the Cardinals’ offense. He finished with an efficient stat line, completing 26 of 37 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown without a turnover.

McCoy’s great start helped the struggling Cardinals get back on track over a division rival and stay in the playoff hunt. The 13-year NFL veteran was ready for his name to be called for the first time this season.

“As a backup, you just never know when your opportunity is going to strike. Quite honestly, I want K-1 to be healthy. He’s a phenomenal player. But in this situation, with linemen out, our backs against the wall, in a division game on the road, I dug deep and was proud to go out there and play as hard as I can.”

