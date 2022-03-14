Colt McCoy signs a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals

Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Colt McCoy is set to return to the Arizona Cardinals in 2022. McCoy will continue to serve as the backup to third-year starter Kyler Murray.

McCoy inked a two-year, $7.5 million contract on Monday which includes $6 million guaranteed upon signing. Making the 35-year-old one of the highest-paid backup quarterbacks in the NFL.

Bringing back McCoy was high on Kliff Kingsbury’s priorities going into the offseason. McCoy played a huge role as both mentor and player behind Murray a year ago. Even going 2-1 in three starts after Murray went down with an injury.

Without Colt proving to be a more than serviceable backup, Arizona likely would have been on the outside looking in for the 2021 playoffs. He kept the Cardinals season going in a positive direction at a crucial part of the year.

Welcome back, @ColtMcCoy! We have agreed to terms with QB Colt McCoy on a two-year contract. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 14, 2022

