Colt McCoy returns to Cardinals on two-year contract

The Arizona Cardinals have been busy with the start of the beginning of free agency. After agreeing to contracts with tight end Zach Ertz and running back James Conner return to the team in 2022, they are bringing back another important player.

The team announced that quarterback Colt McCoy agreed to a two-year contract to be Kyler Murray’s backup again.

General manager Steve Keim said late in the season that bringing him back would be a priority. Not only did he go 2-1 in three starts when Murray was injured, he has the respect of Murray and is a veteran example for study and practice habits.

He appeared in eight games overall and started three. He completed 74.7% of his passes for 740 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

The 35-year-old will be around now for a couple of seasons.

