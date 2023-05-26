Colt McCoy ranked near bottom of NFL starters

The Arizona Cardinals aren’t expecting quarterback Kyler Murray to be ready to start the season, as he recovers and rehabs his surgically repaired right knee. As such, Colt McCoy is expected to begin the season as the team’s starting quarterback.

So when PFF ranked the starting quarterbacks in the NFL, it was McCoy thy used for the Cardinals.

In unsurprising fashion, he ranks quiet low. Only three quarterbacks are below him and two have yet to play a snap in the NFL.

He comes in at No. 29.

With Kyler Murray not likely to be ready until late in the season, if at all, McCoy will helm the Cardinals’ offense for most of the season. It would be easy to assume that’s the worst quarterback situation in the league, but the chances are that one of the better backups in the game performs better than some of the young starters. McCoy has handled more than 100 dropbacks in each of the past two seasons, completing 71% of his passes at 6.6 yards per attempt over that time.

Who is below McCoy? The Texans’ rookie C.J. Stroud, the Falcons’ Desmond Ridder and the Colts’ rookie Anthony Richardson.

Jordan Love of the Packers and Sam Howell of the Commanders are among the players above McCoy who perhaps are questionable. Love has not proven anything. Howell played one game as a rookie.

Should they be above McCoy? That is questionable.

Baker Mayfield can be above McCoy. But McCoy probably deserves to be more like 26 or 27 than 29.

Sure, it’s quibbling over a couple of spots and it is clear that the Cardinals, having McCoy as a starter, are not in a good situation.

But behind Howell and Love? C’mon!

