Colt McCoy will play for Cardinals Friday night

Colt McCoy is expected to be the Cardinals' starting quarterback until Kyler Murray gets the green light to resume football activities and the risk of injury forcing a change to those plans won't keep Arizona from putting McCoy on the field in the preseason.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said on Wednesday that McCoy will play in the Cardinals' first preseason game on Friday night. Arizona will host the Broncos in a game that kicks off at 10 p.m. ET.

Gannon did not say how long McCoy or any of the team's other quarterbacks — Clayton Tune, David Blough, and Jeff Driskel — will play.

"You guys will see," Gannon said, via Darren Urban of the team's website.

The length of time that McCoy will be the starter is also to be determined heading into Gannon's first year as a head coach.