Colt McCoy: Opportunities to play don’t grow on trees, I’m still confident I can

The Cardinals said that Colt McCoy was dealing with an injury early in the offseason and McCoy gave an update on his condition on Monday.

McCoy told reporters that he “had some elbow stuff” to clear up after the end of last season and that the team has recently “ramped me back up into being able to do team drills and throws.” McCoy said he feels “pretty good,” which is good for the Cardinals given their other uncertainty at the position.

It remains unclear when Kyler Murray will be able to return from his torn ACL, which puts McCoy into position to be the No. 1 quarterback as long as he remains on the sideline. McCoy has started 15 games since 2011 and said he has no doubts about his ability to handle the role.

“Opportunities to play in this league don’t grow on trees,” McCoy said, via Bo Brack of PHNX Sports. “I understand the situation that we’re in. I still want to play. I still feel confident that I can play.”

The coming months will bring more of an idea about how long McCoy might be in the saddle and the Cardinals will be hoping he remains healthy enough to do the job if Murray’s going to remain out well into the regular season.

