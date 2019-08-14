Colt McCoy will not play Thursday

Adrian Peterson said earlier this week that the starting quarterback job is Colt McCoy‘s to lose. But if McCoy can’t stay on the field, he will lose the job.

McCoy will miss his second preseason game, with Washington coach Jay Gruden ruling out McCoy for Thursday night.

McCoy was held out of team drills with leg soreness Tuesday and was not at the walk-through Wednesday.

Gruden is not sure how long McCoy’s injury, which is related to last year’s broken leg, will linger.

“Right now he’s not able to do much,” Gruden said, via JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com.

McCoy’s absence means rookie Dwayne Haskins will get more reps Thursday night.

It also means, no matter what Peterson or the depth chart says, that Case Keenum is the best bet to start the season opener for Washington.