Colt McCoy near bottom of starting QB rankings

Kyler Murray is the Arizona Cardinals’ starting quarterback but he is unlikely to start the season as he is coming off ACL surgery. He is expected to miss several games to start the year.

Colt McCoy is the likely starter for Arizona in Week 1 and, per Touchdown Wire’s rankings of the 32 expected Week 1 starters, he is nearly dead last.

He is ranked 30th by Doug Farrar.

One of the more reliable veterans over the last decade, Colt McCoy will need to strap in for the first half of the season with Kyler Murray out with a serious injury. McCoy may be reliable and can win games, but cannot elevate teams on his own.

That last statement sums up McCoy nicely. He can win games but won’t elevate the team.

Would he be better placed above unproven players like Green Bay’s Jordan Love, rookie Anthony Richardson and Tampa’s Baker Mayfield? Perhaps, but the reality is that whether he is ranked 27th or 32nd, he isn’t much of a starting quarterback. He is perfect to get through a game or to fill in for a game or two, but you won’t be successful as a team if you have to rely on him over a long course of the season.

