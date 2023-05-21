Colt McCoy might not be ready for start of the season?

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray likely will not be ready to start the season as he is recovering from a torn ACL he had surgically repaired in January.

His backup, Colt McCoy, would be limited in the offseason program, team owner Michael Bidwill said earlier in the offseason, although what injury it was and the severity was not mentioned.

Apparently, his availability to start the season is in question, according to Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders, writing for ESPN.

In writing about the biggest roster holes each team has after the draft, he mentions healthy quarterbacks for the Cardinals, noting, “backup Colt McCoy might not be ready for the start of the season because of a neck injury.”

We previously did not know exactly what the injury was, although we believed it was his neck. That is the injury that was listed in Week 18 and kept him out of the lineup for the finale last season.

If McCoy can’t start the season able to start, that puts the Cardinals in a tough situation.

It was made to believe that his undisclosed injury was minor.

If it is his neck and the start of the season is in doubt for him, that is problematic.

It would mean that Arizona would start the season with David Bloughm., Jeff Driskel or rookie fifth-round pick Clayton Tune under center.

