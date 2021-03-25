Colt McCoy likely to be Cardinals’ backup QB in 2021

The Arizona Cardinals are closing in on a veteran backup quarterback for Kyler Murray in 2021. After going with Chris Streveler last season, journeyman Colt McCoy will likely take over that role.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, McCoy is expected to have a meeting with the Cardinals next week and that meeting is likely to end up in a deal that will make him their backup quarterback in 2021.

Veteran free-agent QB Colt McCoy is scheduled to visit the Arizona Cardinals next week and there’s a good chance it will result in a deal that would make him Kyler Murray’s backup, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 25, 2021

McCoy will be 35 years old this season and enters his 12th year in the league. He has spent time with the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Football Team and, in 2020, the New York Giants.

He has made 30 career starts with a record of 8-22.

The anticipated move continues with a trend of adding experienced veterans to the roster.

Since he was drafted in the third round in 2010, McCoy has completed 60.7% of his passes for 6,455 yards, 30 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.

