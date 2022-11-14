Colt McCoy leads Cardinals to 27-17 victory over Rams

Neither starting quarterback was available for the Cardinals or Rams on Sunday.

But one backup looked a lot better than the other.

Arizona’s Colt McCoy led the Cardinals to a 27-17 victory over the defending-champion Rams, who had John Wolford behind center for Matthew Stafford.

With Kyler Murray out due to an injured hamstring, McCoy finished 26-of-37 for 238 yards with a touchdown. DeAndre Hopkins caught 10 passes for 98 yards while Rondale Moore had nine catches for 94 yards.

Running back James Conner reached just 69 yards on 21 carries, but he did have a pair of touchdowns in the win.

Arizona was down 3-0 after Los Angeles’ opening drive. But from there, the club scored 17 straight points to take a 17-3 lead into halftime.

The Rams had only 77 yards and five first downs in the first half, making that 17-3 lead seem insurmountable.

The Rams scored a touchdown on a Darrell Henderson 4-yard run midway through the third quarter. But then receiver Cooper Kupp had to exit the game with an ankle injury early in the fourth, which made Los Angeles even less likely to stage a comeback.

Kupp was ruled doubtful to return after he went up to catch a high pass from Wolford and his right leg got rolled up on as he went to the ground. Kupp injured the same right ankle at the end of the loss to the 49ers a few weeks ago but did not miss any playing time.

The Cardinals scored twice in the fourth quarter to ice it with Conner’s 9-yard touchdown and a 46-yard field goal.

Wolford threw his first career touchdown to receiver Van Jefferson from 3-yards out with just seven seconds left in the game. That put his final stat line at 24-of-36 passing for 212 yards with a touchdown, an interception, and a lost fumble.

At 4-6, the Cardinals will host the 49ers next Monday night for a chance to get back in the division race.

At 3-6, the Rams’ season looks over — particularly if Kupp has to miss significant time. They’ll travel to face the Saints next Sunday.

