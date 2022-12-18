Colt McCoy, Kelvin Beachum injured in second half vs. Broncos

The Arizona Cardinals had to turn to third-string quarterback Trace McSorley in the second half against the Denver Broncos.

On their opening possession of the second half, Colt McCoy ran the ball to pick up a first down on third down, but when he dove, he landed on right tackle Kelvin Beachum’s leg.

McCoy went down and Beachum went down.

Beachum suffered a knee and ankle injury. The team announced he was questionable to return.

McCoy was ruled out with a concussion.

Trace McSorley entered the game to replace McCoy with no other quarterback active for the game. Cody Ford replaced Beachum at right tackle.

After the injuries, the Cardinals got a 55-yard field goal to take a 9-3 lead.

