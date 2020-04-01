The prospect of NFL teams going without an offseason program is a very real one at the moment and that would impact the development of many players around the league.

Eli Manning said recently that he thinks that could be the case for Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and the 2019 first-round pick’s new backup has considered that possibility as well. Colt McCoy was a rookie in 2010 and closed out the year as the starter in Cleveland, but saw his development take a hit when the offseason program was wiped out by a lockout the next year.

McCoy said Wednesday, via Tom Rock of Newsday, that the missed time was “the worst thing that happened to me” but hopes having gone through it will make it less harmful to Jones. McCoy said he learned lessons from that experience that he’ll share with his new teammate as they continue to get to know each other via phone and video chats.

McCoy’s veteran status was a big reason why the Giants looked his way in free agency and that specific experience may come in particularly handy in the coming months.

Colt McCoy hopes his 2011 experience can help Daniel Jones this offseason originally appeared on Pro Football Talk