Colt McCoy “doing great,” ready to go for offseason work

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said earlier this year that quarterback Colt McCoy had a minor procedure and team owner Michael Bidwill indicated McCoy would be limited in the offseason program, but the veteran may be doing more than predicted.

The exact nature of McCoy’s injury issue wasn’t revealed by either man, but Gannon gave a positive update on McCoy’s condition during a press conference this week.

“Colt, he’s doing great,” Gannon said, via Jess Root of USAToday.com. “He gets a little extra work here and there but he’s ready to go.”

While it’s early in the offseason, McCoy’s availability is a plus because the team is going to be without Kyler Murray for some time. McCoy and David Blough are the only other quarterbacks on the roster and McCoy’s experience makes him the likely choice to lead the first team until Murray is cleared to return from his torn ACL.

