Colt McCoy dealing with a pec strain

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is making progress in his recovery from an ankle injury and could return to the lineup for the team’s Week 11 road game in Seattle, so Arizona may not need to play Colt McCoy in that matchup.

If Murray isn’t ready, it looks like McCoy should be OK to make his third straight start. McCoy left Sunday’s loss to the Panthers with a chest injury and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he has been diagnosed with a pectoral strain.

McCoy was 11-of-20 for 107 yards and an interception as the Cardinals flopped on offense during the 34-10 loss. He had more success against the 49ers in Week Nine and the Cardinals will likely be OK with going 1-1 while Murray was out of the lineup.

Chris Streveler took over after McCoy departed on Sunday and will slide back down to the No. 3 job if everyone else is healthy for the Seahawks game.

