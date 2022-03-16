Colt McCoy contract details, salary, salary cap implications

The Arizona Cardinals announced they brought back quarterback Colt McCoy for two more seasons. After performing well as Kyler Murray’s backup and even winning two of three games as a starter when Murray was hurt, he has earned a two-year deal.

The 35-year-old quarterback enters his 13th season.

His contract is for two years and $7.5 million.

We have the details of his contract, structure and salary cap implications below.

Colt McCoy contract details

McCoy gets a $2.5 million signing bonus, roughly double his total compensation last season.

His 2022 salary will be $1.25 million. It is fully guaranteed.

His 2023 salary is scheduled to be $3.75 million. $2.25 million of that is guaranteed, so you can count on him being the backup quarterback and on the roster both seasons.

Salary cap implications

Because it is a two-year contract, his signing bonus is split up half each year against the salary cap.

His salary and $1.25 million signing bonus proration make his cap hit $2.5 million in 2022.

That cap hit goes up to $5 million in 2023.

