Colt McCoy, Antoine Wesley appear set to return in Week 5

The Arizona Cardinals designated three players to return to practice. Cornerback Antonio Hamilton is on the NFI (non-football injury) list, while receiver Antoine Wesley and quarterback Colt McCoy are on injured reserve.

All return to practice this week and, based on roster moves the Cardinals have made, McCoy and Wesley appear on track to be activated this week.

The Cardinals, in signing offensive lineman Billy Price, released receiver Andy Isabella, leaving only four on the active roster. Activating Wesley would give them a fifth.

The Cardinals also released quarterback Jarrett Guarantano from the practice squad. With McCoy practicing again, they have three quarterbacks to run practice. He would be in line to be activated this weekend, replacing Trace McSorley as the team’s backup quarterback.

