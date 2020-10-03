Colt activate Burton, put Pittman Jr. on injured reserve

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- The Indianapolis Colts activated tight end Trey Burton on Saturday and put rookie receiver Michael Pittman Jr. on injured reserve. They also promoted receiver Marcus Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster.

The moves come one day before the Colts (2-1) play at Chicago, their first game inside a stadium with fans.

Burton went on injured reserve in early September with a calf injury. He returned to practice Wednesday and coach Frank Reich said Friday no decision had been made on whether Burton would return to face Chicago - he played for the Bears the past two seasons.

Indy signed Burton as a free agent in March, reuniting him with Reich. The two worked together previously in Philadelphia.

Pittman was drafted in the second round and was the Colts' top draft pick in April.

He injured his right calf during last Sunday's victory over the New York Jets, left early in the second quarter and returned later.

But when he felt worse Sunday night, doctors diagnosed him with compartment leg syndrome, a condition that requires surgery to alleviate pressure that builds up on arteries, veins or nerves.

Indy was already thin at receiver because Parris Campbell injured his left knee in Week 2. He had surgery Wednesday and is out indefinitely.

Johnson re-signed with the Colts on Sept. 23. He played in 23 games with the Colts in 2018 and 2019, catching 23 passes for 379 yards and one TD. He also played with Philadelphia in 2016 and 2017.

