Colquitt to send seven teams to bass fishing state championship

Apr. 23—MOULTRIE — Two more Colquitt County bass fishing teams have qualified for the Georgia High School Association state finals, bringing the number of Packer teams heading to Clarks Hill Lake to seven.

The seven qualifiers are a team record and are the most any school will send to the May 4 state finals.

On Saturday at Lake Hartwell in Lavonia, the Colquitt County twosomes of Walker Story and Brayden Bell and Cole Thompson and Brayden Carter punched their tickets.

Story and Bell had a bag of five fish weighing 10 pounds, eight ounces, good for 19th place.

Thompson and Carter weighed five for 10 pounds, four ounces and finished 21st.

Colquitt had at least one of its teams qualify in each of the four regional tournaments.

The Jake Wilkes-Joseph Jackson team and the team of Carl Brown Jr. and CJ Bryant were the first Colquitt County teams to know they were going to the finals with their performance in the season-opening qualifying tournament on Jan. 20, at Lake Seminole.

On Feb. 17 at Lake Oconee, the Colquitt County team of Hayden Hamm and John Davis Summerlin advanced when it finished third with four fish weighing 10 pounds, 13 ounces. Canyon Cook and Braden Venet also qualified when they weighed two fish at 5 pounds and 11 ounces, good for 27th.

The duo of Andrew Stanford and Hayden Glass had the limit of five fish weighing 10 pounds, 14 ounces, good for 12th in the qualifier held on March 13 at West Point Lake.

Teams that have qualified for the state championships will begin leaving the Wildwood Park ramp at Clarks Hill Lake in Appling at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 4.