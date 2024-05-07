Colquitt golf team shoots 309, qualifies for state tournament

May 6—MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County boys golf team shot a 309 in the state Sectional held Monday at Sunset Country Club and has qualified for the Class 7A state tournament.

The top four teams from the Sectional will advance. Also qualifying on Monday were Richmond Hill and North Gwinnett, which each shot 293, and West Forsyth, which turned in a 310.

The four will join Carrollton, Lowndes, North Paulding, Harrison, Cherokee, Walton, Milton and Lambert in the field for the state tournament, which will be contested on May 20-21 at Sunset Hills in Carrollton.

Failing to advance at Monday's Sectional were Buford, which shot 312; Mill Creek, 316; and Hillgrove and Parkview, which each shot 325.

The Packers' top four scorers were sophomore Michael Hall, who shot a 1-under 71; and freshmen Reese Hood, 78; Leighton Hood, 79; and Peyton Collins, 81.

Also playing for the Packers were freshmen Dawson Lane and Jacob Rowell, each of whom shot 82.

"All six were clutch," said Colquitt County coach Andrew Eunice, noting that the Packers are the "youngest team in the state and in our team history."

And the team played especially well down the stretch with Hall getting a birdie on 17 and Reese Hood matching it with a birdie of his own on 18.

The other players made par on both 17 and 18 to allow the Packers to claim the state tournament berth.

Collins and Leighton Hood each parred their final four holes.

"All our top guys played well coming in," Eunice said.

Lane shot 39 and Rowell 40 on the back nine.