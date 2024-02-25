Colquitt County track teams place ninth in Coachman meet

Feb. 25—MOULTRIE — Bryce Toomer took a third-place finish in the shot put and Chris Williams in the 110-meter hurdles and the girls 4x100 relay team turned in a fourth-place finish to lead the Colquitt County boys and girls track teams to ninth-place finishes on Saturday.

Colquitt County was among the 26 schools that competed in the Alice Coachman High School Invitational held in Albany.

Lowndes finished first in both the girls and boys competition.

The Vikings were dominant in the boys competition, scoring 136 points. Second-place Houston County had 71.

Toomer's third-place shot put effort was 47 feet.

Williams's fourth-place finish came in the finals of the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.95.

Jalen Clayton also had a pair of strong performances for the Packers.

He was sixth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.47 and was eighth in the 100-meter dash with an 11.40.

Alfonso McNeil was sixth in the 300-meter hurdles with a 46.10.

Matt Bryant was seventh in the boys 400-meter dash.

The Packers 4x200-meter relay team of Ameri Knighton, Jalen Clayton, Samuel Oneal and Joshua Clay was sixth with a 1:35.04.

The boys 4x100 relay team of Alfonzo McNeil, Dyiquavion James, Jaquez James and Ty Lamar was eighth.

Also competing for the Colquitt County boys were:

100-meter dash: Clayton, Oneal, Joshua Alford, Knighton, Kamari Fuller and NiShawn Osby.

200-meter dash: Clayton, Alford, Oneal and Knighton.

400-meter dash: Bryant, Jaquez Collier, Naryan Spivey, Robert Baker, Rahiem King and Gage Dorsey.

800-meter run: Andrick Esquivel

1,600-meter run: Esquivel.

110-meter hurdles: Nitterian Wallace.

4x100 relay team: Knighton, Clayton, Oneal and Clay.

4x200 relay team: Amari Fuller, Wallace, Timothy Downs and Spivey.

Shot put: JarTavius Flounoy and Johnny Clay.

The fourth-place Colquitt County girls 4x100 relay team included Aziah McNeal, Samiya Fuller, Messiah Bender and Rajayla McBride.

Also competing for the Lady Packers:

100-meter dash: McBride, Bender, McNeal and Fuller.

200-meter dash: YaKerria Moore, Fuller, Bender and McNeal.

800-meter run: Karen Mendoza, Allison Quiroz and Monai Alexander.

1,600-meter run: Quiroz, Mendoza and Alexander.

100-meter hurdles: Saniyah Bowman and Brianna Hill.

300-meter hurdles: Bowman and Hill.

The Invitational, which was hosted by Monroe Comprehensive High School, also included teams from Brookwood School, Calhoun County, Carrollton, Cook, Crisp County, Deerfield-Windsor, Dougherty, Furlow Charter School, Carver of Columbus, Heritage, Highland Christian Academy, Houston County, Lee County, Marist, Mitchell County, Perry, Randolph-Clay, Sherwood Christian, Sumter County, Thomasville, Tift County, Westover and Worth County.

The Colquitt County track teams are scheduled to compete next on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at Tift County.