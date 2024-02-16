Colquitt County Sports Hall of Fame member Jack Montgomery dies

Feb. 16—MOULTRIE — Jack Montgomery, a high school All-American quarterback for the Packers who went on to play at the University of Georgia, died Thursday, Feb. 15, at his home.

Graveside services are scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, at Westview Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30 that afternoon at Cobb Funeral Chapel.

Montgomery was inducted into the Colquitt County Sports Hall of Fame in 2002.

Also an outstanding basketball and baseball player and track team member at Moultrie High, Montgomery started at quarterback for the Packers in 1964, 1965 and 1966.

After accepting a scholarship to play at Georgia, he was a safety on the Bulldogs 1967 freshman team.

The next season, he was a back-up to future NFL All-Pro Jake Scott.

After moving back to offense, he played quarterback and then switched to running back, where he performed in 1969 and 1970.

He rushed for 154 yards as a junior and for 211 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Bulldogs in 1970.

His most memorable game playing for Vince Dooley's Bulldogs came in his senior season when Georgia upset the Pat Sullivan-led and No. 8-ranked Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Auburn led 17-14 at the half, but the Bulldogs out-played the Tigers the rest of the way.

In the fourth quarter, Montgomery completed a 42-yard halfback pass to Jimmy Shirer that set up a 4-yard touchdown by Ricky Lake.

And with 5:07 remaining, Montgomery scored the game's final touchdown on a 4-yard run.

Montgomery started at quarterback at Moultrie High as a sophomore in 1964 and led the Packers to a 7-3 record, completing 39-of-61 passes for 566 yards and eight touchdowns.

He threw two touchdown passes in the 1965 season-opening victory over Jordan, but suffered a broken collarbone in the 0-0 tie with Lanier the following Friday night.

After missing four games, Montgomery returned to throw for 142 yards and one touchdown and run for another in the 27-20 win at LaGrange.

He finished his injury-shortened junior season by completing 29-of-62 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns as the Packers went 8-1-1.

Montgomery had an outstanding senior season, completing 63-of-143 passes for 907 yards and three scores, helping lead the Packers to a 7-2-1 record.

He led Region 1-AAA in scoring with 78 points and was named All-State and All-American.

Montgomery is survived by his older brother Bob Montgomery, an outstanding end who played on the Moultrie High 1963 state runner-up football team and accepted a scholarship to play at Florida.

The Montgomery brothers were inducted into the Colquitt County Sports Hall of Fame together in 2002.