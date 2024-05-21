Colquitt County fills vacant baseball, girls basketball posts

May 20—MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County Board of Education on Monday approved the hiring of Ryan Strickland as Colquitt County High's new head baseball coach and Stephanie Cody as the school's new head girls basketball coach.

Strickland has been the head coach at Thomas County Central for the last seven seasons, building a 141-86 record.

The 2022 Yellow Jackets won the Region 1-4A championship and his teams posted a 20-15 record in the post-season.

He was an assistant at Thomas County Central for two seasons before taking over from Chad Parkerson in 2018.

His first team went 17-20, but five of his other six teams won at least 20 games. The Yellow Jackets were 6-6 in the 2020 covid-shortened season.

Thomas County Central went 22-15 this past season and advanced to the third round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Strickland is no stranger to Colquitt County. He served as an assistant under head coach Tony Kirkland from 2012-2015.

The Thomasville native also was the head baseball coach at Model High in Rome from 2007-2012 before coming to Moultrie.

Strickland played baseball at Darton and at Shorter, where he earned his bachelor's degree in chemistry.

He got his master's degree at Valdosta State and his doctorate in education at Kennesaw State in 2019.

The Packers baseball head coaching job became vacant when Brandon Brock, in his third season, resigned on March 28, 21 games into the season.

Chance Pitts finished the season as the interim head coach as the Packers went 12-17.

Cody served as an assistant under Colquitt County head coach Rondesha Williams, the Lady Packers all-time leader in victories, for the last 14 seasons.

During her time on the Lady Packers bench, the Colquitt County girls posted a combined 257-116 record.

Cody played her high school basketball at Johnson County High in Wrightsville, Ga., and attended Albany State on a basketball scholarship.

She earned her bachelor's and master's degrees from Albany State and her specialist degree from Valdosta State.