Colquitt boys golf team shoots 319 at Columbus

Apr. 26—MOULTRIE — Two Colquitt County freshmen turned in career-low tournament scores to lead the Packers to a 319 and a sixth-place finish at Tuesday's MCI at Maple Ridge Golf Club in Columbus.

Carrollton shot 307 and finished first in the 16-team field.

The Packers were led by Leighton Hood, who shot a 74, his tournament career-low.

His fifth-place score earned him a berth on the all-tournament team.

His score was even more impressive considering he had a quadruple bogey on his sixth hole.

But he played 3-under the rest of the way and finished with four birdies.

Fellow freshman Dawson Lane shot 77 and finished 13th individually. It was his career-low tournament score.

The Packers also counted an 83 from Peyton Collins and an 85 from Reese Hood.

Jake Rowell shot 86.

All five Colquitt players on Tuesday were freshmen.

The Packers will play next on May 6 at the GHSA Class 7A Sectional at Sunset Country Club in Moultrie.