Colquitt boys golf team shoots 308, qualifies for state Sectional

Apr. 15—MOULTRIE — The young Colquitt County boys golf team shot a season-best 308 on Monday in the Class 7A Area 1 tournament at Sunset Country Club and has advanced to the state Sectional.

Carrollton finished first with a 301 and Lowndes was second with a 303 as both qualified for the state tournament.

The Packers were third and Richmond Hill was fourth with its 313. Both qualified for the Sectional, which will be held May 6, back at Sunset.

The state tournament will be held May 20-21 at Sunset Hills Country Club in Carrollton.

As usual, sophomore Michael Hall led the Packers on Monday, turning a 70 that earned him low medalist and all-tournament honors.

The 2-under par effort resulted in his second tournament win of the season. He is carrying a 71 scoring average.

Colquitt also counted a pair of 79s shot by freshmen Reese Hood and Jacob Rowell and an 80 by Leighton Hood, also a ninth-grader.

Rowell started a triple-bogey and a bogey and still fashioned a 79. His round included three birdies over the final eight holes.

"He showed a lot of poise and resiliency and kept getting better," said coach Andrew Eunice, noting that the 79 was Rowell's lowest tournament score this season.

Freshmen Peyton Collins shot an 85.

"It's super exciting to see (the freshmen) help us making it to Sectionals," Eunice said.

The Packers were coming off a seventh-place finish in the Neil Graham Invitational held April 8 at Douglas Country Club.

The tournament was won by Richmond Hill, which shot a 304. The Packers were 32 shots back with a 336 that was their second-highest score of the season.

Hall did not play in Douglas. Leighton Hood led the Packers with an 80. Brother Reese had an 81.

The Packers are scheduled to play twice before the Sectional.

On April 19-20, they will play in the Carrollton Invitational, to be held at Sunset Hills, the site of the state tournament.

Colquitt also will play on Tuesday, April 23, at Maple Ridge Golf Club in Columbus.