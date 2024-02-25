Colquitt baseball team falls 10-2 to Neumann at Packer Park

Feb. 25—MOULTRIE — On a sunny, but blustery Saturday on Ike Aultman Field at Jerry Croft Stadium, St. John Neumann High of Naples, Fla., pounded Colquitt County 10-2 in the Packers' second game of the Georgia-Florida Classic.

Colquitt fell 7-2 to Creekside High of St. Johns, Fla., on Friday.

The Celtics scored runs in five of the seven innings and rapped out 11 hits.

The Packers, who fall 4-4, had seven hits, but stranded eight runners.

Freshman second baseman Bryce Roberts had two hits and scored two runs. He is hitting .367 after his first eight varsity games.

Catcher Carter Summerlin, another freshman, got his first varsity hit, a single to left to lead off the fifth inning.

Cayden Parker, Davis Lightsey, Brady DeRosso and Jake Walker had the other Colquitt County hits.

Lightsey and Jaxon Chambers drove in the two runs.

Starter Gabe Eubanks and Cole Holder went the first five innings on the mound for the Packers and gave up nine runs.

Garron Wingate pitched the last two innings and gave up the final run, although he did not allow a hit. He walked one and hit a batter.

The Packers, who have lost three of their last four games after a 3-1 start, will be back at Packer Park on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. game against Lee County.

The Trojans are 4-1 as they prepare to travel to meet Bainbridge on Monday.

The only blemish on Lee's record is a 1-0 loss to Lowndes on Feb. 19.