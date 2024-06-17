Colquitt 7-on-7 team wins four-of-six at Florida State

MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County 7-on-7 football team won four of its six contests at the competition held June 5 at Florida State University, but did not take part in a June 12 7-on-7 at the University of Florida because a scheduling problem.

In Tallahassee, the Packers defeated Rickards High, Vanguard High of Ocala and both of Bartram Trail teams from St. Johns, Fla.

The Packers lost to Vanguard and to Santaluces High of Lantana, Fla.

In their elimination game, the Packers trailed by seven points with two minutes remaining, but came up short, said Packers coach Sean Calhoun.

The Packers used quarterbacks A’Zhiyen Alridge, a rising junior, and Cohen Lawson, a rising freshman.

Alridge played sparingly behind Neko Fann last season. Lawson has no varsity experience.

The receiving corps also has little game experience.

But, Calhoun said, “We did some good things. At times we threw it and caught it well. At other times, our inexperienced showed.

“Both of our quarterbacks got a bunch of snaps. Overall, I was pleased with the progress we made and some of the plays we made.”

Colquitt County will play host to Rickards High, which is located in Tallahassee, this season when the Raiders visit on Sept. 20, to play on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.

There are two more weeks of summer work before the second GHSA “dead week,” which will run July 1-7.

On June 25 and June 27, the Packers will travel to Cairo for a padded camp.

Calhoun said rising senior defensive lineman Amari Wilson has committed to East Carolina.

A first-team All-Region 1-7A selection last year, Wilson was credited with 70 tackles, including a team-leading 21 for losses. He also had three sacks.

“He’s a very physical football player with a good motor,” Calhoun said of the 6-foot-1, 240-pounder. “Wherever he goes, I think he can get to be as big as they need him to be.

“I see him as a defensive end.”

Calhoun said offensive lineman Khalil Collins recently took an official visit to South Florida.

Former Packer Tyshon Reed Jr., who enrolled after last season at Duke to take part in the Blue Devils’ spring drills, is already excelling in the classroom, Calhoun said.

Reed is listed as a 6-foot-3, 219-pound defensive end.