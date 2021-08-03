The Best (and Brightest) Hairstyles We've Seen Athletes Wear at the Tokyo Olympics

  • 1/16

    The Best (and Brightest) Hairstyles We've Seen Athletes Wear at the Tokyo Olympics

  • 2/16

    Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's Yellow and Orange Hair

  • 3/16

    Christina Clemons's Double Buns and Butterfly Clips

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/16

    Christina Clemons's Half-Braids and Butterfly Clips

  • 5/16

    Elaine Thompson-Herah's Blond Ombré Hair

  • 6/16

    Naomi Osaka's Red and White Box Braids

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 7/16

    Raven Saunders's Green and Purple Buzz Cut

  • 8/16

    Tia-Adana Belle's Bright Blue Curly Hair

  • 9/16

    Gabrielle Thomas's Rusty Red Hair Color

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 10/16

    Tobi Amusan's Burgundy Double Buns

  • 11/16

    Leonida Kasaya's Red, White, and Green Box Braids

  • 12/16

    Gabriela Debues-Stafford's Rainbow Pixie Cut

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 13/16

    Francine Niyonsaba's White Cornrows

  • 14/16

    Azenaide Carlos's Teal Box Braids

  • 15/16

    Stephanie Mawuli's Olympic-Themed Box Braids

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 16/16

    Yanis Esmeralda David's Red Twists

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danielle Jackson
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Tokyo Olympics have been full of color, and we're not just talking about those featured in each country's respective flag. The athletes competing in the big event this summer have been expressing themselves - and their pride for some of the countries they're representing - through bright hair colors and accessories, proving once again that there isn't only one way to look like an Olympian.

At the start of the games, we saw tennis star Naomi Osaka sporting red and white, waist-length box braids, a nod to the colors of Tokyo's flag and the team she competed on. Other athletes like Team USA's Christina Clemons - who competed in the women's 100-meter hurtles wearing butterfly clips - and Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Price - who wore bright yellow and orange hair while taking home the silver medal during the women's 100-meter race last week - have also become known for the vibrant hairstyles they've worn while competing during and before the Olympics. Of course, there's a lot more where that came from, and there have been plenty more athletes sporting statement making hairstyles in Tokyo this year.

Read ahead to check out some of our favorite hairstyles we've seen at the Olympics so far.

Recommended Stories