Colorado's Tyler Bey wins Pac-12 Men's Basketball Defensive Player of the Year

Tyler Bey led the Buffs in steals (46) and blocks (35) this season to win Pac-12 Men's Basketball Defensive Player of the Year honors. Bey had a season-best five blocks against LMU and a season-best six steals against UC Irvine, helping the Buffs finish No. 2 in the Pac-12 in fewest points per game allowed (63.7). Per College Basketball Reference, the 6-7 guard/forward from Las Vegas, Nev., ranks in the top 10 nationally and third among major conference players in Defensive Rating (85.0). Bey was also a member of the midseason top 15 for the Naismith Trophy Defensive Player of the Year

Scroll to continue with content Ad