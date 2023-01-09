Colorado's Tristan da Silva named Pac-12 Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva

Colorado's Tristan da Silva has been named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Jan. 9. Da Silva averaged 23.5 points on 67 percent shooting (18-27), 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.0 assists to lead Colorado to a home sweep of the Oregon schools for seven wins in its past eight games. With leading scorer KJ Simpson out due to illness, da Silva delivered career-high 30 points on 11-of-17 shooting (3-4 3FG) along with seven rebounds, three steals and three assists in 68-41 rout of Oregon.