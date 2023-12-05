Colorado's Travis Hunter named first-team All-Pac-12; 4 other Buffs earn honorable mention

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter was named first-team All-Pac-12 as a defensive back by the conference on Tuesday.

Travis Hunter has had an up-and-down experience during his first season in Boulder, Colorado.

Big plays, injuries, memorable wins and heartbreaking losses were all a part of the 2023 campaign. Through it all, Hunter played well enough to earn first-team All-Pac-12 honors as a defensive back, the conference announced on Tuesday.

The two-way star tied for the team lead in interceptions (3) and led the Buffaloes in pass breakups (5) while racking up 31 total tackles. That's in addition to the 57 catches for 721 yards and five touchdowns he accounted for on offense.

Hunter was also named second-team All-Pac-12 as an all-purpose specialist.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders earned honorable mention recognition from the Pac-12 and running back Dylan Edwards was named honorable mention for Freshman of the Year.

Sanders set Colorado's single-season passing yards record (3,230) in 2023 and threw 27 touchdowns with just three interceptions despite missing the final game and a half of the season. Meanwhile, Edwards led the Buffaloes in rushing (321 yards) and racked up 620 total yards of offense to go along with five total touchdowns.

Colorado safety Shilo Sanders and punter Mark Vassett rounded out the Buffaloes' group of all-conference honorees.

Shilo led the team in solo tackles (54), was tied for second in total tackles (67) and returned an interception 80 yards for a touchdown during Colorado's double-overtime win over Colorado State. No one in the Pac-12 punted the ball more times (65) and for more yards (2,884) than Vassett. His average punt of 44.4 yards was tied for the third-best mark in the conference.

