Colorado's Tad Boyle chats with Andy Katz about the Pac-12's dominance during March Madness and the Buffs outlook for next season
Andy Katz catches up with Colorado men's basketball head coach Tad Boyle for a Pac-12 chat to discuss an assortment of topics including McKinley Wright IV's NBA prospects, the Pac-12's success at the 2021 NCAA Tournament, and what Buffs fans can look forward to in the 2021-2022 season.