Colorado's Schedule: Odds, injury news and how to watch Week 4 game vs. No. 10 Oregon

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on against the Colorado State Rams during the first half at Folsom Field.

The No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes led by Deion Sanders are headed to Eugene to face their biggest challenge yet, going up against the No. 10 Oregon Ducks. Unfortunately, they will have to do it without their star player Travis Hunter, who sustained an injury during their game against Colorado State and will be out for at least three weeks.

Bo Nix, the quarterback for Oregon, spoke of the Buffaloes' defense leading up to their game. However, he emphasized that they won't allow any distractions to affect their preparation for the matchup. They are focused on doing what is necessary to be ready for this highly anticipated match-up.

Both teams head into a must-watch Week 4 with perfect 3-0 records. Oregon is favored to hand Deion Sanders his first loss as head coach of Colorado.

College football Week 3 overreactions: SEC missing playoff, Shedeur Sanders winning Heisman

How to watch No. 19 Colorado vs. No. 10 Oregon, TV and streaming:

No. 10 Oregon will be hosting No. 19 Colorado at 3:30 p.m., ET. The game will be aired on ABC and ESPN+.

Notable football players and injury news:

Buffaloes WR Travis Hunter is out for Week 4

Buffaloes TE Louis Passrello is out for Week 4

Buffaloes RB Alton McCaskill IV is questionable for Week 4

Buffaloes WR Javon Antonio is questionable for Week 4

Buffaloes LB Brendon Gant is questionable for Week 4

Buffaloes C Van Wells is questionable for Week 4

Ducks WR Josh Delgado is questionable for Week 4

Ducks LB Jestin Jacobs is questionable for Week 4

Ducks OL Nishad Strother is questionable for Week 4

Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter on Henry Blackburn's illegal hit on him: "He did what he's supposed to do. It's football."



Blackburn's hit lacerated Hunter's liver, and he said it's cool.



That's that Heisman talk. pic.twitter.com/KGe5TGdk9H — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) September 19, 2023

Blackburn has received death threats on social media due to the hit on Travis Hunter. Deion Sanders addressed the issue in a press conference. Sanders stated that his team has forgiven Blackburn and he believes he does not deserve the negative attention, and he encourages everyone to move forward.

"It does not constitute that he should be receiving death threats."



Coach Prime’s full statement on Henry Blackburn ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zFVYWoe4bO — Nikki Edwards (@nikkiedwardsss) September 19, 2023

College Football: Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter to be out three weeks, coach Deion Sanders says

NCAA Odds Week 4: No. 19 Colorado vs. No. 10 Oregon Lines, betting trends:

The Ducks are favorites to defeat the Buffaloes, according to the BetMGM odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps.

Point Spread: Colorado +20.5

Moneyline: Colorado +750 /Oregon -1200

Over/Under: 70.5

Colorado Buffaloes remaining schedule and results:

Week 1: Colorado 45-42 TCU Final

Week 2: Colorado 36-14 Nebraska Final

Week 3: Colorado 43-35 Colorado State Final

Week 4: Sat. Sept. 23: Colorado-Oregon, 3:30 p.m., ET, ABC

Week 5: Sat. Sept. 23: Colorado-USC, 12:00 p.m., ET, FOX

Week 6: Sat. Oct. 7: Colorado-Arizona State, TBD

Week 7: Fri. Oct. 13: Colorado-Stanford, 10:00 p.m., ET, ESPN

Week 8: Sat. Oct. 28: Colorado-UCLA, TBD

Week 9: Sat. Nov. 4: Colorado-Oregon State, TBD

Week 10: Sat. Nov. 11: Colorado-Arizona, TBD

Week 11: Fri. Nov. 17: Colorado-Washington State, 10:30 p.m., ET, TBD

Week 12: Sat. Nov. 25: Colorado-Utah, TBD

BEST BETS: Here are the top college football betting apps in 2023

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Injury updates, betting info, and how to watch the Colorado take on the Oregon