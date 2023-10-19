What is Colorado's outlook the rest of the season?
Mike Hill joins Brother From Another to talk about the Colorado Buffaloes and they're chances to be bowl eligible.
Deion Sanders' team is 3-2-1 against the spread this season.
The game had nearly 3 million fewer viewers' than Colorado's loss to Oregon, however.
It's the third straight week Colorado's game has gotten the most bets of any football game.
Jason Fitz is joined by former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum to give his unique perspective on the NFL by going through every NFL division and giving a team Mike is buying stock in and one he's selling from each. Fitz and Mike go in-depth on the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears and more before finishing things off with "Tannenbaum's Top Tier:" the four teams Mike thinks have the legs to win the Super Bowl this season. Later, Fitz is joined as always by another former GM, Michael Lombardi, to discuss the topics Michael thinks are flying under the radar this week: the Los Angeles Chargers and their inability to win close games, the Detroit Lions and Jared Goff's career revival and the red zone troubles which have been a problem for offenses league-wide this season.
Roger Goodell turned heads when he floated the idea of staging a Super Bowl in London. There are a billion reasons why that would be a bad idea.
Can Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins move the ball against the Eagles?
Boeheim has never been shy with his thoughts on media. Now he's a member.
The Raiders receiver didn't come to Las Vegas to be a decoy. Believes a player of his caliber needs to more involved.
Murray has not played or practiced with the team since tearing his ACL last December.
After doing their 10 most interesting players in the Eastern Conference last week, Jake Fischer and Dan Devine are back to give you their 10 most interesting players in the Western Conference this week. Later, Dan Devine interviews Shea Serrano and makes a big announcement.
The NBA already ditched the format once. Is it really the answer to fixing the All-Star Game's shortcomings?
Messi was rumored to potentially rejoin Barcelona or go to the Saudi Pro League on loan to keep his match fitness.
What better time for another episode of 'Ekeler's Edge' after a wild MNF game against the Dallas Cowboys. Ekeler joins Matt Harmon to breakdown all the insanity plus get his reaction to beating the fantasy football expert at his own game in the Ekeler Invitational Fantasy Football league.
“I doubt they will [turn me down], I’ve been in the system for too long,” Durant joked. “I feel like I’m grandfathered in, being around as long as I have.”
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season!
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Matt Harmon, host of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show, to talk all things wide receivers. But first, the duo react to some funny things from the sports weekend, including the conspiracy theory around the enthusiastic Los Angeles Chargers fan, Aaron Rodgers' comments on his return from injury and the Tyreek Hill backflip celebration. Next, Charles and Matt discuss a few receivers who have been rumored to be on the trade block heading into the NFL trade deadline, including Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams and the Denver Broncos WRs (Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton). Finally, Charles leans on Matt's expertise on the wide receiver position to give a status report on some rookie and sophomore wideouts, including Quentin Johnston, Zay Flowers, Puka Nacua, Drake London and Jahan Dotson (plus: what's wrong with the Washington Commanders offense?)
The Texans quarterback went to lunch with the seven-time Super Bowl champion, and Stroud has used that to his advantage.
The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday that they've signed veteran wide receiver Julio Jones.
The Bills were in a much closer game than expected on Sunday.
Damien Harris is reportedly 'going to be fine' after being taken off the field in an ambulance Sunday night.