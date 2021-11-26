Colorado's Nikko Reed returns kickoff 100 yards for touchdown at No. 19 Utah

Associated Press

Dawn Staley was worried how her top-ranked South Carolina team would handle its next game after its rousing success in The Bahamas. For a half, Staley had good reason — until the Gamecocks caught fire to put away Elon 79-38 on Friday. Aliyah Boston scored 12 points and blocked three shots, and South Carolina used a 16-0 run in the third quarter to improve to 7-0 for the first time in five seasons.