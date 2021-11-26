Colorado's Nikko Reed returns kickoff 100 yards for touchdown at No. 19 Utah
Colorado freshman cornerback Nikko Reed returns the second-half opening kickoff against No. 19 Utah 100 yards for a touchdown on Friday, Nov. 26 in Salt Lake City.