Colorado's Nate Landman on playing in front of packed houses in Boulder: 'We play the game for the fans and for the community'
Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson and Nigel Burton sit down with Colorado football's Nate Landman at the 2021 Pac-12 Football Media Day presented by presented by 76® on Tuesday, July 27th in Hollywood, CA. Landman describes how excited he is to play in front of fans again this upcoming season.