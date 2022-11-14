Colorado's KJ Simpson named Pac-12 Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva
Colorado's KJ Simpson was named the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Nov. 14. Simpson averaged 17.7 points on 41 percent shooting (17-42), 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in Colorado's opening three games. He capped the week with a career effort off the bench to lead CU to a 78-66 upset of then-No. 11 Tennessee in Nashville. Simpson also logged career highs with 23 points and 10 rebounds for his first collegiate double-double in victory over the Volunteers.