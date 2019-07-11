Colorado's Kaitlyn Benner takes home Pac-12 Woman of the Year award

Kaitlyn Benner becomes the first Colorado student-athlete selected as Pac-12 Woman of the Year. The former cross country and track & field athlete was both an All-American and Academic All-American, carrying a 3.93 grade-point average as a chemical and biological engineering major. She won the 5,000-meter run at the 2016 Pac-12 Championships and was runner-up in the 10,000 at the 2018 and 2019 Conference meets before going on to earn NCAA All-America honors in the events

