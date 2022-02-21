Colorado's K.J. Simpson takes home second Pac-12 Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week award
After helping the Buffs to three straight road wins, Colorado's K.J. Simpson has won his second Pac-12 Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week, presented by Nextiva, award. Simpson averaged 13 points in the three wins, including a season-high 19 points in the Buffs' win over Cal. The guard previously won the award on Nov. 29, 2021.