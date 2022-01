Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Networks' Thad Anderson and Kami Carmann take a closer look at Colorado women's basketball's 13th straight victory to open the season, a 71-63 triumph over UCLA on Sunday, January 9th in Boulder. It was the first win for the Buffs against the Bruins in 11 attempts, a streak that dated back to 2014. Jaylyn Sherrod was the star for Colorado, scoring 25 points and adding eight assists to help the Buffs extend their perfect season.